Martin’s Bingo Night at Hati’s Café on 17th May 2022

Readers mail ….

From Susie L Ford ….

Hello readers,

Well we started out doing a Bingo Night and it turned into a Karaoke Night on Tuesday17th May at Hati’s Cafe in Esentepe.

The food, as always was wonderful with beautiful meze followed by Hati’s special chicken or chicken pie.

Thank you to those guests who joined us tonight and we are changing our Bingo Night to a Karaoke Night.

Thank you to Hati for hosting us and making us feel so welcome and of course those Karaoke singers who entertained us and made the night extra special.

Looking forward to seeing you all again soon.

Susie Q Xxxx