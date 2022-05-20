Susie’s Quiz results for 19th May at the Diiva Restaurant

Readers mail ….

From Susie L Ford ….. Quiz master ….

Hello Readers,

We had a banging night outside with the Susie Quiz at Diiva Restaurant, Esentepe on the 19th of May 2022.

The rounds consisted of, Easy 5, Multiple choice, Letter Round which this week was Cooking. Music Round, A Tabletop, Danger Zone. Bump and Nominate.



The results were:

1 st Fork Handles

2nd Dunne N Dusted

3rd Shebells 2

4th Shebells

5th Joint Foundations and Tyke That

The Famous Lemon went to Watch Out.

Thank you to Ali Raza and his team for hosting us and the great food and also to Clarisse for all of her help.

Finally thank you to all of you lovely people who joined us and we look forward to seeing you again soon.

The next quiz on Monday 23rd will be held on Thursday 26th at 7.00 pm Start as we are away and then the Quiz will continue as normal the week after!

Keep Quizzing

Susie Q Xxx