Rodin the ‘Sculptor of Passion’ in Antalya!

The exhibition entitled “The Sculptor of Passion, Rodin – A Selection from the Private Collection of Erbil Arkın”, was postponed due to technical reasons. It was opened with a reception at Antalya Culture and Arts on 18th May 2022. The exhibition features the works of the French sculptor Auguste Rodin (1840-1917), famously known as the pioneer of modern sculpture and will be open to visitors from19th May to 31st July 2022.

The exhibition is being held to celebrate the 140th anniversary of the establishment of Antalya Chamber of Commerce and Industry. It will consist of 22 works of art chosen from the private collection of TRNC businessman Erbil Arkın with the cooperation of Arkin University of Creative Arts and Design (ARUCAD) in Girne and the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of Türkiye.

Antalya Culture and Arts opened its doors in 2015 with a Picasso exhibition and hosted Andy Warhol in 2016. It is delighted to present art lovers of Antalya with another world-class artist with the Rodin exhibition.

The event has extra significance as it is the second Rodin exhibition to be held in Türkiye after “The Great Master of Sculpture, Rodin, in Istanbul” at the Sabancı Museum in 2006. The 22 exhibits will feature iconic works of art like The Kiss, Eternal Springtime, The Falling Man and Eve.

As part of the exhibition, collector Erbil Arkın and curator Oya Silbery held a conversation on Wednesday,18th May 2022.

With Assoc. Professor Ebru Nalan as moderator Rodin’s transformative identity in sculpture will be discussed. The conversation will also focus on Erbil Arkın’s interest in fine arts and his passion of Rodin’s artworks thus becoming ‘the most Rodin collector of Eastern Mediterranean’ and finally, his founding of Arkin University of Creative Arts and Design.

The exhibition will take the audience on a journey through ancient mythological times and Rodin’s 19th Century European sculpture tradition, deep-rooted in romanticism, to the 20th Century and beyond on to the modern era of great artistic adventure. It can be visited until 31st July 2022.

Antalya Culture and Arts is open Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from 11:00 to 19:00; on Thursdays from 13:00 to 21:00, and on Sundays from 13:00 to 19:00.

Source (Turkish): Arkin University of Creative Arts and Design (ARUCAD)