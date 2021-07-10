CyprusScene.com online Enewspaper Issue 184 has arrived

By Margaret Sheard….

I am currently feeling a lot more like my old self so have managed to produce 20 pages of the CyprusScene online Enewspaper, Issue 184, this week but it is early days yet as Petscan is to be done next week, then decisions need to be made if previous chemotherapy treatment has not been successful. This week’s issue is mainly TRNC news to keep readers up to date together with a few articles which we hope our readers will enjoy.



It seems the TRNC are again having big problems with Covid-19 cases increasing and we urge everyone to take care and follow the rules and regulations which have been put in place for our safety.

May we take this opportunity of thanking our contributors for their support in helping make CyprusScene an interesting and entertaining publication and also remind you of regular Podcasts which can be listened to by clicking here on one of the podcast channels we are using

Issue 184 is now complete

