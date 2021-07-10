Covid grants to be paid to hotels and businesses

Grants for 96 hotels, 147 agencies, 320 restaurants and 42 guides will start to be paid from Friday 9th July 2021.

Grants for businesses and individuals operating in the tourism sector, from the “Tourism Epidemic Support Program Project” item in the 2021 Fiscal Year Budget of the Ministry of Tourism and Environment and financed with the aid of the Republic of Turkey, will start to be paid from Friday, July 9, 2021.

In this context, 96 small hotels and 147 travel agencies holding the Ministry of Tourism and Environment operation certificate, together with 320 members of Res-Bir, 42 restaurants and 42 guides who could not operate due to the pandemic, 42 restaurants and 42 guides who could not operate due to the pandemic will be able to benefit from a total of 15 Million TL grants being awarded from Friday, July 9, 2021

Source (Turkish): Ministry of Tourism and Environment