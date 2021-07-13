President Tatar visit to Adana, Tarsus, Erdemli, Mersin and Silifke

President Ersin Tatar departed for Adana this morning (13/07/2021) to hold a series of contacts and meetings in Adana, Tarsus, Erdemli, Mersin and Silifke and to attend the 20th July Peace Operation ceremonies.

According to the written statement made by the Presidency, President Ersin Tatar will hold a series of contacts and meetings during his visit as a guest and will make statements about the Cyprus issue in the meetings and TV programs which are to be held.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office