Looking for information of Nadire Derwish Ali born Cyprus in 1911

By Ismail Veli….

I have a friend from Jordan whose grandmother Nadire Derwish Ali was born in 1911 in the Tahtakale area of Nicosia, opposite the Famagusta Gate. in the Caglayan area.

Her parents lived at ”Sharchi Street house No; 11. Her father was Dervish Ali ”Jaloulair/Galulir”, although I am not sure if the nickname is correct, it sounds like it could have been Gul-Ali, which was her father whose name was Dervish Ali and mother Affet.

In 1932 her family married her to a Palestinian named Sudqi nur Aldeen. She moved to Palestine and then onto Jordan where she got married. They had 2 daughters named Khan and Ahlam and 2 sons named Fadeel and Fareez.

Her granddaughter Nariman F Alnammari is keen to find her grandmother’s birth certificate or any documents relating to her grandmother.

Does anyone living in or from Cyprus know how to acquire birth certificates of Nadire Derwish Ali or any documents and from what offices?

I have researched a lot into my own roots but this was done from the TRNC National archives from censuses, therefore it was a different procedure.

If there are any relatives who see this post or any friends who can help please write to me as shown below. She already has a few documents that she has shared and this is starting to build an interesting profile.

Thank you and do email me via familiesofluricina@gmail.com with any information, you can offer.