Bartu Bektaş “EXTEMPORARY” exhibition was held in Girne

Bartu Bektaş, who opened his first solo exhibition “Extemporary” at Girne Municipality Art Gallery, got full points from art lovers.

In the information given from Girne Municipality; The “Extemporary” exhibition (which means unplanned or spontaneous), was opened in Girne on Wednesday, 15th July 2020.

Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus Prime Minister Ersin Tatar, Regional Deputies, Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü, members of parliament, and valuable business people attended the opening.

Prime Minister Ersin Tatar in his speech at the opening of the exhibition emphasised that he was pleased to attend such a beautiful event, that he knew the artist and his family closely, and he appreciated the devoted work which has been created in such beautiful works.

Tatar congratulated Bartu Bektaş, noting that it is very important to express what he thinks freely in the existence of the Turkish Cypriot community and that he is both a medical student and an artist with these characteristics.

In his speech, Mayor of Girne Nidai Güngördü said that there are many different sections in the life of societies and being able to interpret and produce the events he/she has experienced as an artist correctly by painting-sculpture-music etc. he stated that he could appreciate the artistic activities. Underlining that art is very important in social life, Güngördü wished success to the artist and all his supporting family, underlining that such beautiful young people should be protected in cities and countries.

The exhibition was open from July 15-17, from 10.00- 12.30 and 13.00-17.00.