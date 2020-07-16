North Cyprus Events Calendar from 16th July 2020

A list of events you can look forward to in North Cyprus. For those charity fund-raisers, venues etc. who would like to include an event in the Weekly Events Calendar, contact kyreniacommentator@cyprusscene.com
The Events Calendar is published every week on Thursday so please try to submit information you would like to be included by Tuesday evening each week.
|16th July – Thursday
|Susie’s weekly quiz at The Balti House, Esentepe at 8pm. Quiz menu available. Booking essential, call 0548 847 1221.
|17th July – Friday
|The Black Olive, Alsancak will be having a Leaving Do for Gemini starting at 7.30pm. Live entertainment and some Cypriot food. To book call Vicki on 0533 835 5133.
|17th July – Friday
|Jessics Bar, Karsiyaka. Bingo at 3.30pm. 50TL Full menu available. 5 games plus Jackpot. To book call 0533 855 8589 or 0542 855 8589.
|17th July – Friday
|The Soulist Coffee & Music House, Alsancak will be presenting Serdar Tuksal Band at 9.30pm. Entrance 35TL. Information call 0548 839 8994.
|18th July – Saturday
|Vicky’s Kitchen, Ozankoy will be having a quiz event starting at 4pm. Food available. To book call 0533 832 7090
|18th July – Saturday
|The Soulist Coffee & Music House, Alsancak will be presenting Alper Cengiz & Friends at 9.30pm. Entrance 35TL. Information call 0548 839 8994.
|20th July – Monday
|Balti House, Esentepe will be holding a CurryOke Night & Indian BBQ at 7.30pm. 65TL with 10% off final bill. To book call 0548 847 1221.
|21st July – Tuesday
|Vicky’s Kitchen, Ozankoy will be having a bingo session starting at 4pm. Food available. To book call 0533 832 7090
|21st July – Tuesday
|Royal British Legion, Kyrenia Branch will be having Bingo at Rafters Restaurant, Ozankoy at 5pm. Contact Jill on 0548 827 3910.
|22nd July – Wednesday
|The Soulist Coffee & Music House, Alsancak will be presenting Lady M Jazz Quartet at 9.30pm. Entrance 25TL. Information call 0548 839 8994.
|23rd July – Thursday
|Susie’s weekly quiz at The Balti House, Esentepe at 8pm. Quiz menu available. Booking essential, call 0548 847 1221
|24th July – Friday
|Jessics Bar, Karsiyaka. Bingo at 3.30pm. 50TL Full menu available. 5 games plus Jackpot. To book call 0533 855 8589 or 0542 855 8589.
|24th July – Friday
|The Soulist Coffee & Music House, Alsancak will be presenting Rock Balance at 9.30pm. Entrance 35TL. Information call 0548 839 8994.
|24th July – Friday
|Martin’s Bingo re-starting at Charlie’s Sports Bar, Kucuk Erenkoy. 7.30pm. Booking essential 0533 870 5977. Pick up/drop off available but must be booked.
|25th July – Saturday
|Vicky’s Kitchen, Ozankoy will be having a quiz event starting at 4pm. Food available. To book call 0533 832 7090
|25th July – Saturday
|Beatles Tribute by The Abnormals at Moonshine Restaurant, Esentepe at 8pm. Set menu available. In aid of Tulips. To book call 0533 825 6290.
|25th July – Saturday
|The Soulist Coffee & Music House, Alsancak will be presenting Alper Cengiz & Friends at 9.30pm. Entrance 35TL. Information call 0548 839 8994.
|25th July – Saturday
|Club Tropicana, Ozankoy will be holding a Back to School Quiz in aid of KAR. School bell rings at 7.15pm. 2-course school lunch 70TL. Tickets from Club Tropicana 0533 874 9622.
|27th July – Monday
|Bingo/Tombola Night at Moonshine Restaurant, Esentepe. 8pm. Fish and Chips 65TL. To book call 0533 825 6290
|28th July – Tuesday
|Vicky’s Kitchen, Ozankoy will be having a bingo session starting at 4pm. Food available. To book call 0533 832 7090
|28th July – Tuesday
|Join the RBL Kyrenia Branch Breakfast Club at the Roadhouse, Alsancak. 9.30 to 11.30am. Full English Breakfast available or just come for tea/coffee and a chat. No fundraising involved.
|28th July – Tuesday
|The Big Fat Joya Quiz at Joya Bar & Bistro, Crystal Bay Marina, Kucuk Erenkoy. 7.30pm. Free nibbles and cash prizes. To book call 0533 881 0111.
|29th July – Wednesday
|The Soulist Coffee & Music House, Alsancak will be presenting Kadir Evre Project at 9.30pm. Entrance 25TL. Information call 0548 839 8994.
|29th July – Wednesday
|The Food Lodge, Catalkoy will be holding a Traditional Afternoon Tea in aid of Furry Friends to help street animals. 2pm-4pm. 75TL – reservations only.
|30th July – Thursday
|Susie’s weekly quiz at The Balti House, Esentepe at 8pm. Quiz menu available. Booking essential, call 0548 847 1221
|31st July – Friday
|Jessics Bar, Karsiyaka. Bingo at 3.30pm. 50TL Full menu available. 5 games plus Jackpot. To book call 0533 855 8589 or 0542 855 8589.
|31st July – Friday
|The Soulist Coffee & Music House, Alsancak will be presenting The Great Flood at 9.30pm. Entrance 35TL. Information call 0548 839 8994.
|31st July – Friday
|Martin’s Bingo at Charlie’s Sports Bar, Kucuk Erenkoy. 7.30pm. Booking essential 0533 870 5977. Pick up/drop off available but must be booked.
|2nd August – Sunday
|Happy Garden, Ozankoy will be holding a fundraising event in aid of Green Hill Cemetery, starting at 4pm. Bingo and raffle with some great prizes. Music from The Chosen, 5 o-clock Shadow, Chrissy and Andy Reay. To book a table contact Kate on 0533 882 4736.
|3rd August – Monday
|Susie’s Massive Music Quiz at Balti House, Esentepe starting at 8pm. Full menu available. Booking essential 0548 847 1221.
|14th August – Friday
|Tulips and The Black Olive Cafe, Alsancak will be holding a Summer of Sing-alongs – this event will be Grease. For more information contact Vicki on 0533 835 5133.
|17th August – Monday
|Balti House, Esentepe will be holding a CurryOke Night & Indian BBQ at 7.30pm. 65TL with 10% off final bill. To book call 0548 847 1221.
|29th August – Saturday
|The Abnormals Brexit-Vision Song Contest 2020 at the Balti House, Esentepe. 8pm. 3-course dinner 60TL. 15TL show fee – in aid of Tulips. To book call 0548 847 1221.
|September tbc
|The Black Olive, Alsancak – Glastonvicki re-scheduled from June. Date to be confirmed.
|11th September – Friday
|Tulips and The Black Olive Cafe, Alsancak will be holding a Summer of Sing-alongs – this event will be Mamma Mia. For more information contact Vicki on 0533 835 5133.
|12th September – Saturday
|British Residents’ Society Blood Donor Day. Give blood and help save a life at Dr Akcicek State Hospital, Girne.
|19th September – Saturday
POSTPONED UNTIL JUNE 2021
|Girne Amphitheatre – Abba Platinum – live ABBA tribute show. Leading celebration of the legendary ABBA. More information to follow.
|25th to 27th September
|The Soulist Coffee & Music House, Alsancak, will be presenting the 3rd “Friends Across Borders (FAB)” Music Festival. For more information click here
|9th October – Friday
|Tulips and The Black Olive Cafe, Alsancak will be holding a Summer of Sing-alongs – this event will be The Sound of Music. For more information contact Vicki on 0533 835 5133.
|13th October – Tuesday
|Colony Garden, Girne – Harry Cambridge direct from the sell-out Luther van Dross show, plus support. More information to follow. This event has been re-scheduled from June
|13th or 14th November to be confirmed
This event will not now take place
|RBL will be holding their Gala 2020 – Ultimate Elton at Merit Crystal Cove, Alsancak. 3-course meal including unlimited local beverages. £50 members / £55 non-members. To reserve tickets call Jill on 0548 827 3910. This event has been re-scheduled from 22nd May due to Coronavirus situation.
|5th December – Saturday
|British Residents’ Society Blood Donor Day. Give blood and help save a life at Dr Akcicek State Hospital, Girne.
