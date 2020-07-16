Charities and Associations

North Cyprus Events Calendar from 16th July 2020

A list of events you can look forward to in North Cyprus.  For those charity fund-raisers, venues etc. who would like to include an event in the Weekly Events Calendar, contact kyreniacommentator@cyprusscene.com

The Events Calendar is published every week on Thursday so please try to submit information you would like to be included by Tuesday evening each week.

16th July – Thursday

 Susie’s weekly quiz at The Balti House, Esentepe at 8pm.  Quiz menu available.  Booking essential, call 0548 847 1221.
17th July – Friday

 The Black Olive, Alsancak will be having a Leaving Do for Gemini starting at 7.30pm.  Live entertainment and some Cypriot food.  To book call Vicki on 0533 835 5133.
17th July – Friday

 Jessics Bar, Karsiyaka.  Bingo at 3.30pm.  50TL  Full menu available. 5 games plus Jackpot.  To book call 0533 855 8589 or 0542 855 8589.
17th July – Friday

 The Soulist Coffee & Music House, Alsancak will be presenting Serdar Tuksal Band at 9.30pm. Entrance 35TL.  Information call 0548 839 8994.
18th July – Saturday

 Vicky’s Kitchen, Ozankoy will be having a quiz event starting at 4pm.  Food available.  To book call 0533 832 7090
18th July – Saturday

 The Soulist Coffee & Music House, Alsancak will be presenting Alper Cengiz & Friends at 9.30pm. Entrance 35TL.  Information call 0548 839 8994.
20th July – Monday

 Balti House, Esentepe will be holding a CurryOke Night & Indian BBQ at 7.30pm.  65TL with 10% off final bill.  To book call 0548 847 1221.
21st July – Tuesday

 Vicky’s Kitchen, Ozankoy will be having a bingo session starting at 4pm.  Food available.  To book call 0533 832 7090
21st July – Tuesday

 Royal British Legion, Kyrenia Branch will be having Bingo at Rafters Restaurant, Ozankoy at 5pm.  Contact Jill on 0548 827 3910.
22nd July – Wednesday

 The Soulist Coffee & Music House, Alsancak will be presenting Lady M Jazz Quartet at 9.30pm. Entrance 25TL.  Information call 0548 839 8994.
23rd July – Thursday

 Susie’s weekly quiz at The Balti House, Esentepe at 8pm.  Quiz menu available.  Booking essential, call 0548 847 1221
24th July – Friday

 Jessics Bar, Karsiyaka.  Bingo at 3.30pm.  50TL  Full menu available. 5 games plus Jackpot.  To book call 0533 855 8589 or 0542 855 8589.
24th July – Friday

 The Soulist Coffee & Music House, Alsancak will be presenting Rock Balance at 9.30pm. Entrance 35TL.  Information call 0548 839 8994.
24th July – Friday

 Martin’s Bingo re-starting at Charlie’s Sports Bar, Kucuk Erenkoy. 7.30pm.  Booking essential 0533 870 5977.  Pick up/drop off available but must be booked.
25th July – Saturday

 Vicky’s Kitchen, Ozankoy will be having a quiz event starting at 4pm.  Food available.  To book call 0533 832 7090
25th July – Saturday

 Beatles Tribute by The Abnormals at Moonshine Restaurant, Esentepe at 8pm. Set menu available.  In aid of Tulips.  To book call 0533 825 6290.
25th July – Saturday

 The Soulist Coffee & Music House, Alsancak will be presenting Alper Cengiz & Friends at 9.30pm. Entrance 35TL.  Information call 0548 839 8994.
25th July – Saturday

 Club Tropicana, Ozankoy will be holding a Back to School Quiz in aid of KAR. School bell rings at 7.15pm.  2-course school lunch 70TL.  Tickets from Club Tropicana 0533 874 9622.
27th July – Monday

 Bingo/Tombola Night at Moonshine Restaurant, Esentepe.  8pm.  Fish and Chips 65TL.  To book call 0533 825 6290
28th July – Tuesday

 Vicky’s Kitchen, Ozankoy will be having a bingo session starting at 4pm.  Food available.  To book call 0533 832 7090
28th July – Tuesday

 Join the RBL Kyrenia Branch Breakfast Club at the Roadhouse, Alsancak. 9.30 to 11.30am.  Full English Breakfast available or just come for tea/coffee and a chat.  No fundraising involved.
28th July – Tuesday

 The Big Fat Joya Quiz at Joya Bar & Bistro, Crystal Bay Marina, Kucuk Erenkoy. 7.30pm.  Free nibbles and cash prizes.  To book call 0533 881 0111.
29th July – Wednesday

 The Soulist Coffee & Music House, Alsancak will be presenting Kadir Evre Project at 9.30pm. Entrance 25TL.  Information call 0548 839 8994.
29th July – Wednesday

 The Food Lodge, Catalkoy will be holding a Traditional Afternoon Tea in aid of Furry Friends to help street animals. 2pm-4pm.  75TL – reservations only.
30th July – Thursday

 Susie’s weekly quiz at The Balti House, Esentepe at 8pm.  Quiz menu available.  Booking essential, call 0548 847 1221
31st July – Friday

 Jessics Bar, Karsiyaka.  Bingo at 3.30pm.  50TL  Full menu available. 5 games plus Jackpot.  To book call 0533 855 8589 or 0542 855 8589.
31st July – Friday

 The Soulist Coffee & Music House, Alsancak will be presenting The Great Flood at 9.30pm. Entrance 35TL.  Information call 0548 839 8994.
31st July – Friday

 Martin’s Bingo at Charlie’s Sports Bar, Kucuk Erenkoy. 7.30pm.  Booking essential 0533 870 5977.  Pick up/drop off available but must be booked.
2nd August – Sunday

 Happy Garden, Ozankoy will be holding a fundraising event in aid of Green Hill Cemetery, starting at 4pm.  Bingo and raffle with some great prizes.  Music from The Chosen, 5 o-clock Shadow, Chrissy and Andy Reay.  To book a table contact Kate on 0533 882 4736.
3rd August – Monday

 Susie’s Massive Music Quiz at Balti House, Esentepe starting at 8pm.  Full menu available.  Booking essential 0548 847 1221.
14th August – Friday

 Tulips and The Black Olive Cafe, Alsancak will be holding a Summer of Sing-alongs – this event will be Grease.  For more information contact Vicki on 0533 835 5133.
17th August – Monday

 Balti House, Esentepe will be holding a CurryOke Night & Indian BBQ at 7.30pm.  65TL with 10% off final bill.  To book call 0548 847 1221.
29th August – Saturday

 The Abnormals Brexit-Vision Song Contest 2020 at the Balti House, Esentepe. 8pm.  3-course dinner 60TL.  15TL show fee – in aid of Tulips. To book call 0548 847 1221.
September tbc

 The Black Olive, Alsancak – Glastonvicki re-scheduled from June.  Date to be confirmed.
11th September – Friday

 Tulips and The Black Olive Cafe, Alsancak will be holding a Summer of Sing-alongs – this event will be Mamma Mia.  For more information contact Vicki on 0533 835 5133.
12th September – Saturday

 British Residents’ Society Blood Donor Day.  Give blood and help save a life at Dr Akcicek State Hospital, Girne.
19th September – Saturday

POSTPONED UNTIL JUNE 2021

 Girne Amphitheatre – Abba Platinum – live ABBA tribute show.  Leading celebration of the legendary ABBA.  More information to follow.
25th to 27th September

 The Soulist Coffee & Music House, Alsancak, will be presenting the 3rd “Friends Across Borders (FAB)” Music Festival.  For more information click here
9th October – Friday

 Tulips and The Black Olive Cafe, Alsancak will be holding a Summer of Sing-alongs – this event will be The Sound of Music.  For more information contact Vicki on 0533 835 5133.
13th October – Tuesday

 Colony Garden, Girne – Harry Cambridge direct from the sell-out Luther van Dross show, plus support.  More information to follow.  This event has been re-scheduled from June
13th or 14th November to be confirmed

This event will not now take place

 RBL will be holding their Gala 2020 – Ultimate Elton at Merit Crystal Cove, Alsancak.  3-course meal including unlimited local beverages. £50 members / £55 non-members.  To reserve tickets call Jill on 0548 827 3910.   This event has been re-scheduled from 22nd May due to Coronavirus situation.
5th December – Saturday

 British Residents’ Society Blood Donor Day.  Give blood and help save a life at Dr Akcicek State Hospital, Girne.

 

 

