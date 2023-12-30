Susie’s Last 2023 Quiz on 28th December at the Diiva Restaurant

Readers mail ….

From Susie L Ford ….. Quiz mistress ….

Hello Readers,



Who could believe it was the last quiz of the year ALREADY – where has 2023 gone?

So all of the local quizzers that could make, it gathered at our quiz venue the Diiva Restaurant in Esentepe on Thursday 28th December 2023 where the atmosphere was fantastic and it was warm and full of quizzers!

The rounds were Easy 5, Danger Zone, Music Round, Tabletop, The Letter Round which this week was Water-related trivia, and Bump. Multiple Choice and EBP!

The results were:

FORK HANDLES

1 st Here’s Johnny

2nd Dunne and Dusted

3rd Who Let The Dogs Out

4th Joint – Shebells and the Fork Handles

And the Famous Lemon went to the Foundations!

We also held our End of Year presentation for the Quizzers 2023 who were!

1st Dunne and Dusted

2nd The Shebells

3rd Here’s Johnny

The Clueless lemons certificate went to IBO – may he rest in peace and we will go and put it where he is laid to rest.

Shut Ya Gob 2023 went to John Molloy !!!

2nd SHEBELLS 2023 3RD HERES JOHNNY 2023

Our thank you’s went out to Kate Bell, Graham Loftus, Malcolm Gannaway and Linda Lamb for helping throughout the year continuously with paperwork and charity cards .

KATE LINDA MALCOLM SHU YA GOB JOHN MOLLOY

Thank you to Kate and Charlie Bell for the Lemons !!!

Thank you also to Ali Raza and his family and team for everything they do for us on a Thursday night. Ali bought everybody their 1st drink of the night and he gave every team a Happy New Year card and how wonderful was that !!!

Thank You to all our quizzers for joining us and sharing your time with us and supporting us as well as helping Tulips charity which means so much to us.

Finally thank you to my hubby Martin for everything he does to support me with the quizzes and our next quiz will returns on the 4th January 2024 at Diiva Restaurant at 7.30pm so do please book your place.

Happy New Year

Susie Q Xxx

