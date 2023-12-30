Susie’s Last 2023 Quiz on 28th December at the Diiva Restaurant

January 2, 2024

Readers mail ….
From Susie L Ford ….. Quiz mistress ….

Hello Readers,

Who could believe it was the last quiz of the year ALREADY – where has 2023 gone?

So all of the local quizzers that could make, it gathered at our quiz venue the Diiva Restaurant in Esentepe on Thursday 28th December 2023 where the atmosphere was fantastic and it was warm and full of quizzers!

The rounds were Easy 5, Danger Zone, Music Round, Tabletop, The Letter Round which this week was Water-related trivia, and Bump. Multiple Choice and EBP!

The results were:

FORK HANDLES
  • 1st         Here’s Johnny
  • 2nd       Dunne and Dusted
  • 3rd        Who Let The Dogs Out
  • 4th        Joint – Shebells and the Fork Handles
  • And the Famous Lemon went to the Foundations!
The Foundations

We also held our End of Year presentation for the Quizzers 2023 who were!

  • 1st        Dunne and  Dusted
  • 2nd      The Shebells
  • 3rd       Here’s Johnny
  • The Clueless lemons certificate went to IBO – may he rest in peace and we will go and put it where he is laid to rest.
  • Shut Ya Gob 2023  went to John Molloy !!!
2nd SHEBELLS 2023
3RD HERES JOHNNY 2023

Our thank you’s went out to Kate Bell, Graham Loftus, Malcolm Gannaway and Linda Lamb for helping throughout the year continuously with paperwork and charity cards . 

KATE
LINDA
MALCOLM
SHU YA GOB JOHN MOLLOY

Thank you to Kate and Charlie Bell for the Lemons !!!

Thank you also to Ali Raza and his family and team for everything they do for us on a Thursday night. Ali bought everybody their 1st drink of the night and he gave every team a Happy New Year card and how wonderful was that !!!

Thank You to all our quizzers for joining us and sharing your time with us and supporting us as well as helping Tulips charity which means so much to us.

Finally thank you to my hubby Martin for everything he does to support me with the quizzes and our next quiz will returns on the 4th January 2024 at Diiva Restaurant at 7.30pm so do please book your place. 

Happy New Year 

Susie Q Xxx                         

