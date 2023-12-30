Thank you to Abuzer Biçer, Cyprus Plumber for helping me
By Chris Elliott….
What’s worse than drip, drip which springs into running water and you stand there looking at the roof thinking what do I do now?
In my youth, I had done some home plumbing but now in later years, I had no wish to try and clamber on the roof of a building to try and fix the leak.
My late partner Margaret had used Abuzer Biçer Cyprus Plumber from Catalkoy for a few jobs so I gave him a call and he was quick to visit me and soon fixed a small but for me, a major problem so I was a happy bunny again.
Looking at his Facebook page he has a wide range of services or products he can provide and is well worthwhile contact for anybody with a plumbing problem.