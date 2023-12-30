January 2, 2024

Abuzer Biçer, Cyprus Plumber working on a roof

By Chris Elliott….

What’s worse than drip, drip which springs into running water and you stand there looking at the roof thinking what do I do now?

In my youth, I had done some home plumbing but now in later years, I had no wish to try and clamber on the roof of a building to try and fix the leak.

My late partner Margaret had used Abuzer Biçer Cyprus Plumber from Catalkoy for a few jobs so I gave him a call and he was quick to visit me and soon fixed a small but for me, a major problem so I was a happy bunny again.

Looking at his Facebook page he has a wide range of services or products he can provide and is well worthwhile contact for anybody with a plumbing problem.

If you like CyprusScene news and reviews your support will be much appreciated by Buying a Coffee which will help with our production costs. Thank you 
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/chrismycypZ
Tags:

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related News

CyprusScene says thank you for Buying me a Coffee

December 14, 2023

Beware Hackers are always about!

December 14, 2023

You may have missed

CyprusScene.com online Enewspaper Issue 274 has arrived

January 1, 2024

Processionary Caterpillars: early and plentiful this year!

December 31, 2023

LEADERS DİPKARPAZ WIN “DERBY” MATCH

December 31, 2023

Susie’s Last 2023 Quiz on 28th December at the Diiva Restaurant

December 30, 2023

Thank you to Abuzer Biçer, Cyprus Plumber for helping me

December 30, 2023

DID ESENTEPE KKSK HAVE A CHRISTMAS HANGOVER?

December 30, 2023
GOOGLE Translate » to Russian or your chosen language
%d