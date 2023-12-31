LEADERS DİPKARPAZ WIN “DERBY” MATCH

By Richard Beale….

With myself having a rare Saturday afternoon off, I scanned the local football fixtures and was surprised to see a match being played at Tatlısu, in fact on paper an exciting match in prospect “ a “local Derby” between the League leaders Dipkarpaz and their rival 3rd place Yenierenköy. Why the match was being played at a neutral venue I do not know maybe Dipkarpaz Stadium cannot be used for disciplinary reasons or its not suitable for football.

Result: NORTHERLAND DİPKARPAZ SK 3 ZELLA ESTATE YENIERENKÖY 1

Saturday December 30; Digiturk BTM League 1 Red Group : Tatlısu Rauf Raif Denktaş Stadium.

I was expecting a large crowd, the stands to be decked out with the two teams colours, I expected a noisy atmosphere between these local rivals. I was hugely disappointed a smallish crowd and in the first half the football failed to ignite as well. There were plenty of effort and commitment from both sides but goal chances were minimal.

In the 15th minute I thought Yenierenköy had scored when Furkan hit a shot from outside the area that looked a goal all the way but agonisingly crept inches past the left hand post with goalkeeper Ferhat looking beaten.

Dipkarpaz took the lead in the 43rd minute following a corner from the right, which was flicked on at the near post to BARAN DERİN to head home at the far post. 1-0

Yenierenköy missed a glorious chance to equalise in time added on in the first half when Hasan Kaffaoğlu fired across goal from a great position.

HALF TIME SCORE : 1-0

Fires over the bar. Going for the ball

Yenierenköy would rue that miss as in the 47th minute Dipkarpaz increased their lead Barıs Dağ shot outside the area that was parried by goalkeeper Zeki but only into the path of DEVRAM ERDOĞAN following up to score. 2-0

The game at long last had woken up with Dipkarpaz on top Firat Zengin a very skilful midfield player who looked very comfortable on the ball bossing the midfield combining with Hasan Emre. Upfront Devram and Baran were a handful to the Yenierenköy defence.

Yenierenköy dangerous and best player Furkan Çirakoğlu cut inside and shot just past Dıpkarpaz right hand post in the 51st minute.

Dipkarpaz following a quick break, Hasan Emre fed a long ball to Baran who brought a good blocking save from Zeki but Devram following up was brought down by Hasan Aktaş in the area.

DEVRAM ERDOĞAN got up and sent the goalkeeper the wrong way with the resultant penalty to notch up his second goal of the match in the 63rd minute.

I thought the match was dead a buried but Yenierenköy made a spirited comeback in the minute good work by their Captain Mehmet on the right sending in a cross that was side footed home by EMRE AKTAŞ to give some hope to the visitors. 3-1

Yenierenköy should have reduced the lead even further with two great chances falling to Furkan in a space of a minute.

76 minutes Furkan on the left beat his marker as he advanced into the box but he shot widely over the bar.

77 minutes a good run on the right by Ekrem was met by Furkan whose close range shot brought a good blocking save from Ferhat.

That was the end of Yenierenköy comeback, tempers were simmering with referee Abdullah issuing a number of yellow cards and sending off one of the Yenierenköy Coaching staff who had entered the playing area and threatening the referee.

Dipkarpaz finished the game strongly hitting the post and the bar in the final minutes and injury time to strengthen their grip as League leaders.

FULL TIME SCORE : 3-1

