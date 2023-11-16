BRS Asks again: What name should TRNC change too?

We are sharing for readers who are seeking the latest facts and information regarding TRNC with the approval of the BRS, news provided by the British Residents’ Society to their members on 15th November 2023.

When we first published this BRS request of 5th November 2023 we noticed a kneejerk reaction in some social media with comments ranging from How dare they? to Who do they think they are?

The fact is the British Residents’ Society in Northern Cyprus has for some while been leading a lobbying campaign asking for recognition and fairness for the TRNC from the UK Government and in so doing with this renaming survey they were supporting the statement of TRNC President Ersin Tatar when speaking to Bengü Türk television when he said changing the name of TRNC to Turkish State of Cyprus would be a significant initiative when striving for recognition.

A couple of weeks ago, we invited British nationals to pick a name for the TRNC that best represents to them where they either reside, frequently visit or have strong links with. We have had hundreds of responses for which we would like to say thank you. We would like hundreds more to take part, which only takes a few minutes of your time by simply visiting our Survey Page and follow the links/instructions.

The survey will close on 23rd November. Once closed, we will soon thereafter publish the results.

On 15 November 1983 the establishment of the TRNC as an independent State was declared by the Turkish Cypriot people. Recent news articles on the Cyprus issue has suggested the name, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, may be an obstacle in the long term of objective of achieving a resolution to the Cyprus issue. In line with the celebration of the 40th anniversary of self-declaration, we are interested in knowing what British nationals think of this and have proposed a number of options to gauge opinion. After all, significant numbers of British nationals are ‘resident’ in a state called the TRNC, significant numbers of British nationals visit a country called the TRNC (even though they cannot get there directly!) and a significant number of British Turkish Cypriots reside in the UK but have strong links to the TRNC.

What name would be accurate or best represents the current situation for Turkish Cypriots and the British? For those who reside/visit/have links to the TRNC, what do you feel you are associated to? As the government is considering a name change, please go to our Survey Page and select the one that you prefer.

Please note that you do not need to be a member of the BRS to take part so please encourage your friends and family to take part also.

Regards

BRS News

Like this: Like Loading...