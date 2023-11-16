Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan: WE are working hard for TRNC recognition

Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan: “We will continue to work with all our strength for the recognition of the TRNC”

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan made statements to the Turkish News Agency Cyprus (TAK).

Making a statement to TAK on the phone on his way back from the Economic Cooperation Organization Summit Meeting held in Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan, Minister Fidan has stated that Türkiye will keep doing everything in its power for the existence and permanence of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.

Minister Fidan added that Turkish diplomacy will continue to work with all its strength for the rights of the Turkish community and the recognition of the Turkish Cypriot state in the island… We will not get tired of this long and difficult path that we have started and will continue.”

Source: TRNC Public Information Office

