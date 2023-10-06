October 6, 2023

President Tatar “Changing the name of the TRNC to Turkish State of Cyprus would be a significant initiative”

President Tatar: “Changing the name of the TRNC to the Turkish State of Cyprus would be a significant initiative”

Speaking to Bengü Türk television as part of his contacts in Ankara, President Ersin Tatar highlighted the significance of changing the name ‘TRNC’ to the Turkish State of Cyprus and answered the questions regarding the Cyprus issue, the tension with the UN on the Pile Yiğitler road, the Organisation of Turkic States and other issues as well. President Tatar also briefed the 50-year Cyprus negotiation process and the new two-state politics.

Stating that a constitutional amendment is required to change the name of the state, Tatar said that he believes that changing the name from “northern” will be an important initiative in terms of showing that there is now a Turkish state in Cyprus, and pointed out that a discussion has started on this issue.

Stating that there is a Turkish state in Cyprus and that it is developing and strengthening with the full support of the Republic of Türkiye, Tatar said that they have taken their place as observer members in the Organisation of Turkic States.

Reiterating that the Turkish Cypriot people were treated unfairly on the Pile- Yiğitler road and that the UN was not impartial, Tatar said that this road, which is a humanitarian project, will be built.

Stating that they started to take the necessary steps to improve relations with the Organisation of Turkic States, but the Greek-Greek Cypriot duo constantly made attempts to prevent this, Tatar called for these to be abandoned and explained that the conditions for a solution in Cyprus should now be formed on the basis of equality.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office

