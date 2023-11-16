President Tatar remembers Mustafa Kemal Atatürk 85 years after his passing

President Ersin Tatar issued a written message on the 85th anniversary of the passing of Great Leader Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, founder of the Republic of Türkiye.

In his message, President Tatar noted “Great Leader Mustafa Kemal Atatürk is the greatest commander, statesman and revolutionist of the 20th century, who resurrected a whole nation against devour of imperialist forces and founded a State after defeating the enemies in the War of Liberation.

Established under the leadership of Atatürk, the modern Republic of Türkiye has also become a source of inspiration to many other oppressed people, and paved the way for them to attain their freedom and to establish their own independent states.

Turkish Cypriots adopted the principles and reforms of Atatürk as their guide as they went through a struggle for the preservation of their own entity and freedom and to establish their own State with the support of the State founded by Atatürk.

Never will our people stop following the legacy of the Great Leader Mustafa Kemal Atatürk and never will our people abandon or give up their sovereignty, freedom, security, and State.

We commemorate the Great Leader Atatürk with deepest respect, love, and gratitude on the 85th anniversary of his passing. May the Great Leader rest in eternal peace.”

Source: TRNC Public Information Office

