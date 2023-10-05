Melek’s poem “Flutter” and Crispy Cauliflower and Rice” recipe

From Melek Cella ….

Flutters Poem…..

Are you really that forgetful or you choose not to remember

I gave you my heart yet you chose not to hear

The heart is fluttering it’s wings doubled it’s size

All you hear is the noise in your head

The noise that drawns the flutter of my heart to nothingness

The fluttering wings shrunk in size

To that you fail to hear the boo boom boo boom shivering heart

The flutter is tired but you fail to see it

When the last boo boom boo boom stops ticking along

Your face in sheer shock as to “now what” question racing in your head.

Crispy Cauliflower and Savoury Rice

Ingredients —Serves 4

1 cup cooking rice, washed

½ tin of peas

Handful of cauliflower cut into separate flowers

½ tin of chopped tomatoes

1 ½ cups of water

2 norr vegetable stock cubes

½ tsp chilli powder

½ tsp black pepper

½ tsp oregano

½ tsp sumac

½ tsp turmeric

A pinch of rosemary

1 level tsp of salt

Drizzle of virgin olive oil

1 tbsp of butter

Method

Add a drizzle of olive oil into a preheated medium-sized pot.

Add the chopped onion & garlic into the pot.

Add chilli powder, black pepper, oregano, sumac, turmeric, rosemary, salt, and crumble veg stock with the dry herbs all into the already sautéed onions & garlic, and using the tip of the wooden spoon press it all to create a paste, mixing it all into already sautéed onions as it shows in ( F.4 ).

Now add ½ can of chopped tomatoes and continue cooking on medium heat for an extra minute

Like in ( F.2 ) & (F.3 ) the washed and drained rice in the seave, pour it into the pot, and give it a stir.

In the cup you measure the rice with, pour 1 ½ cup of drinking water into the pot and stir.

Also, add a cup of peas like in ( F.6 ) and stir.

Now add parsley in and let it all simmer. Whilst you get the cauliflower’s little flowers ready.

How to fry cauliflower separately

At the end ( F.10 ) chop cauliflower in little flowers and fry in tbsp of butter( F.9 )

Stir like in ( F.12 ) until brown, at this point, the flowers give out an exquisite aroma.

Like in (F.11) pour over the finished dish and let it rest for 10 minutes before serving like in (F.13).

Bon appétit.

