TC Pianist Taner performs in Vienna

October 5, 2023

Pianist Taner performs in Vienna

Turkish Cypriot Pianist, Rüya Taner performed in Vienna, the capital of Austria on the occasion of the 100th Anniversary of the Republic of Türkiye and October 3rd Turkic States Cooperation Day.

A concert was hosted by Ambassador Levent Eler, Permanent Representative of Türkiye at the UN’s office in Vienna, and Ambassador Hatun Demirer, Permanent Representative of Türkiye to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), on the occasion of the celebrations to mark the100th anniversary of Republic of Türkiye and October 3rd Turkic States Cooperation Day.

Source; TRNC Public Information Office

