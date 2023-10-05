October 5, 2023

TRNC’s Tourism Potential Promoted in Budapest

The TRNC Budapest Representative Office in collaboration with Turkish Airlines (THY) Budapest Branch organized a promotional event about TRNC’s tourism potential in Hungary’s capital city of Budapest.In the joint event organized to mark the 25th anniversary of THY’s flights to Budapest and to use the rise in the market share in this country to contribute to the development of tourism in Northern Cyprus; TRNC Budapest Representative Özgür Ezel and THY officials made a comprehensive presentation to the leading travel agencies of Hungary.

Source; TRNC Public Information Office

If you like CyprusScene news and reviews your support will be much appreciated by Buying a Coffee which will help with our production costs. Thank you 
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/chrismycypZ
Tags:

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related News

TC Pianist Taner performs in Vienna

October 5, 2023

TRNC at the İstanbul Tourism Fair 2023

October 5, 2023

You may have missed

TRNC’s Tourism Potential Promoted in Budapest

October 5, 2023

Melek’s poem “Flutter” and Crispy Cauliflower and Rice” recipe

October 5, 2023

TC Pianist Taner performs in Vienna

October 5, 2023

WIND IS THE ONLY WINNER AT HAMITKÖY

October 5, 2023

TRNC at the İstanbul Tourism Fair 2023

October 5, 2023

Oktay: “Turkish Cypriots are an integral part of the Turkic world”

October 5, 2023
Translate » to your language
%d bloggers like this: