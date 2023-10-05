TRNC’s Tourism Potential Promoted in Budapest

The TRNC Budapest Representative Office in collaboration with Turkish Airlines (THY) Budapest Branch organized a promotional event about TRNC’s tourism potential in Hungary’s capital city of Budapest.

In the joint event organized to mark the 25th anniversary of THY’s flights to Budapest and to use the rise in the market share in this country to contribute to the development of tourism in Northern Cyprus; TRNC Budapest Representative Özgür Ezel and THY officials made a comprehensive presentation to the leading travel agencies of Hungary.

Source; TRNC Public Information Office

Like this: Like Loading...