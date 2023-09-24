September 24, 2023

During his visit to New York TRNC President Ersin Tatar’s Special Representative, Ergün Olgun, met with Ambassador Anna Evstigneeva, the Deputy Permanent Representative of the Permanent Mission of the Russian Federation to the UN at the Permanent Mission of the Russian Federation.  He also met Miroslav Jenča, the Assistant Secretary-General for Political Affairs at the United Nations Headquarters. 

During the meetings, Special Representative Olgun shared with his opposite numbers the regional developments as well as President Ersin Tatar’s new vision for the settlement of the Cyprus issue.  He also informed them of the latest developments on the island.

During his meeting with Miroslav Jenča, Mr Olgun also discussed President Ersin Tatar’s meeting with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, which was scheduled to take place on Saturday (23 September).

Source: TRNC Public Information Office

If you like CyprusScene news and reviews your support will be much appreciated by Buying a Coffee which will help with our production costs. Thank you 
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/chrismycypZ
Tags:

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related News

Further Meetings of Special Representative Olgun at UN

September 24, 2023

Turkish Cypriots Exist for a 2 State Solution

September 22, 2023

You may have missed

Further Meetings of Special Representative Olgun at UN

September 24, 2023

Special Representative Olgun Meets Evstigneeva and Jenca at UN

September 24, 2023

The Wind of Culture and Arts Blows in Girne

September 24, 2023

Turkish Cypriots Exist for a 2 State Solution

September 22, 2023

TRNC Presidential Symphony Orchestra and Baran Yildiz on Handpan

September 21, 2023

Ziynet Sali and LTB Orchestra Thrilled Audience

September 21, 2023
Translate » to your language
%d bloggers like this: