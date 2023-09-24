Special Representative Olgun Meets Evstigneeva and Jenca at UN

During his visit to New York TRNC President Ersin Tatar’s Special Representative, Ergün Olgun, met with Ambassador Anna Evstigneeva, the Deputy Permanent Representative of the Permanent Mission of the Russian Federation to the UN at the Permanent Mission of the Russian Federation. He also met Miroslav Jenča, the Assistant Secretary-General for Political Affairs at the United Nations Headquarters.

During the meetings, Special Representative Olgun shared with his opposite numbers the regional developments as well as President Ersin Tatar’s new vision for the settlement of the Cyprus issue. He also informed them of the latest developments on the island.

During his meeting with Miroslav Jenča, Mr Olgun also discussed President Ersin Tatar’s meeting with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, which was scheduled to take place on Saturday (23 September).

Source: TRNC Public Information Office

Like this: Like Loading...