Further Meetings of Special Representative Olgun at UN

The President’s Special Representative, Ergün Olgun, met separately with Adrian Dominik Hauri, Deputy Permanent Representative at the Permanent Mission of Switzerland to the United Nations, and the Deputy Permanent Representative of the USA to the UN, Ambassador Jeffrey DeLaurentis, in New York. According to a statement released by the TRNC Presidency, the Special Representative, who is in New York to hold talks with TRNC President Ersin Tatar on the occasion of the 78th General Assembly of the United Nations, met with Adrian Dominik Hauri, Deputy Permanent Representative of Switzerland to the UN, at the Swiss Permanent Mission. During the meeting, views were exchanged on the basis of the new vision of the Turkish Cypriot side regarding the Cyprus issue.

Mr Olgun met Ambassador Jeffrey DeLaurentis at the Permanent Representative Mission of the USA to the United Nations. Special Representative Olgun explained to his counterpart the Turkish Cypriot vision on the basis of sovereign equality and equal international status, stating that the main reason why the Cyprus issue has remained unsolved for so many years is that the Greek Cypriot side considers itself the sole owner of the island and does not want to share authority with the Turkish Cypriot side.

Confidence Building Measures and Bilateral Technical Committees Coordinator Güneş Onar also took part during the meetings.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office

