Antakya Civilizations Choir Commemorated Champion Angels

The second of the Antakya Civilizations Choir “Sings for Champion Angels” concerts by the Antakya Civilizations Choir came to life at the Girne Amphitheatre. The concert, which was organized under the auspices of the TRNC Prime Ministry by the Champion Angels Survival Association, the Ancient Famagusta Foundation and the Academy Art Association, and with the contributions of Girne Municipality and Famagusta Municipality, was strongly attended.

The concert, which was held with the aim of commemorating the Champion Angels who lost their lives in the earthquake disaster that took place in Turkey on February 6, witnessed emotional moments. Antakya Civilizations Choir, which took the stage under the direction of Conductor, Yılmaz Özfirat, were on the stage for about an hour and a half with their beautiful pieces. The entire income of the concerts, which took place in Famagusta and Kyrenia on two days, was donated to the Champion Angels Survival Association.

Antakya Civilizations Choir Conductor, Yılmaz Özfirat, sometimes made the guests laugh and sometimes moved them with his speeches at the start and between songs. Expressing his belief in the healing power of music even on the worst days, Özfirat stated that in every concert they performed after February 6, they kept alive the name of the Champion Angels who were killed and will keep them alive. Emphasizing that they took this as their duty in order for those responsible for the deaths to receive the heaviest punishment, Özfirat underlined that the case will not be forgotten.

About the Antakya Civilizations Choir

Antakya Civilizations Choir was established in 2007 in Antakya, Hatay. The members of the choir, whose founding conductor is Yılmaz Özfirat, consist of people from three monotheistic religions and also from six different sects. One year after its establishment, the choir became an association under the name of “Antakya Civilizations Choir Association” in 2008 and gained a corporate identity. The choir, which has been operating under the structure of an association since 2008, was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize in 2012. Antakya Civilizations Choir Association was deemed worthy of the Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism Special Award in 2019. In the 2023 Kahramanmaraş earthquakes, seven artists lost their lives under the rubble.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality

Like this: Like Loading...