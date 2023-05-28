TRNC Pre-election Restrictions Begin

According to the election calendar of the Supreme Election Board (YSK) regarding the Parliamentary and Local Organization Bodies Midterm Elections to be held on 25 June 2023, pre-election restrictions have began on 26 May 2023.

The last day for political parties to nominate their candidates is Monday, May 29 while the deadline for candidate applications is May 31.

The election campaign will be ended on Saturday, June 24 and voters will go to the polls on Sunday, June 25.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office

