Ceremony Held For Aydın Aygın

May 28, 2023

A ceremony was held in front of Girne Municipality for Aydın Aygın, one of the retired directors of Girne Municipality.

Girne Mayor Murat Şenkul, Girne Municipality Councillors, municipal administrators and staff, as well as former Mayor Nidai Güngördü and the deceased’s family and relatives attended the ceremony held for Aygın who died on May 24. At the ceremony Mayor of Girne, Murat Şenkul, the deceased’s daughter, Oya Aygın and Nidai Güngördü made speeches.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality

 

