‘Colours Multiply When Shared’ at a Street Workshop

‘Colours Multiply When Shared’ – A Street Workshop in the Heart of Nicosia on 13 May 2023 and at an Exhibition on 16 – 18 May 2023 in the Atatürk Cultural Centre Nicosia

By Heidi Trautmann…

‘Colours Multiply when shared’ says Gülsün Karadayı, the TRNC representative of the peace organisation ‘Another World is Possible’. She, along with Salih Mustafa Çizel, Nesrin Anı, Fatma Öztabay, Halil Öztunc, Ayşe Öztabay, and Hatice Salih Karimgil, had represented the TRNC in Egypt for the ‘Another World is Possible’ event in January 2023 and when they had returned home, they decided to continue together under the same umbrella art activities in their home country.

It was Hatice Salih Kerimgil who approached and invited me to learn about their art and peace projects. After the earthquake in Turkey, the association immediately suggested making a statement of solidarity and support for the Champion Angels Association. They were gladly given support by the Nicosia Municipality for the planned Street Art Workshop and Exhibition in the Old City which is a very First of its kind in North Cyprus. The space behind the Büyük Han was prepared for the event by Municipality workers, they set up tables and provided easels, and covered the whole place with sunshades, and on the day of the workshop the roads were closed to traffic. The Mayor of Nicosia, Mehmet Harmancı, welcomed all artists and thanked them for their participation in this supportive event with certificates of participation.

I visited the event in the early afternoon when I could be inspired by the creative atmosphere around the tables loaded with art material and I could greet some artist friends. Along the wall of the Büyük Han easels were put up with work already finished and visitors could study them closely. Hatice Salih Kerimgil took me around to meet other participants, especially also the head of the association Gülsün Karadayı.

They told me that it is planned to have a two-day exhibition of all the artists’ works, 17 – 18 May, with the opening on the 16th at 18.30; viewing times on the following days will be at governmental hours. From Nicosia the exhibition will be moved to Famagusta, the dates will be announced in time. The participating 29 artists are mentioned hereafter with their names and nationality. They will donate one painting each for the good cause of the workshop at the exhibition.

What a great event with artists coming together in a public place where people can watch them create art in so many different techniques, where they can talk to them and ask questions. This kind of street art workshop calls for repetition, I do hope it will not be the only one.

Furthermore, I was informed that further ahead in the year, a proper international workshop is being planned under the same umbrella. Yes, Colours multiply when shared….. and at the same time, so many other things multiply when shared…..

1. AKTERZİ, ZÜHAL. – K.K.T.C. / T.R.N.C.

2. ALBAYRAK, ARİF – K.K.T.C. / T.R.N.C.

3. ALBAYRAK, PEMBE DEBEŞ – K.K.T.C./ T.R.N.C.

4. ANI, NESRİN- K.K.T.C. / T.R.N.C.

5. AVŞAROĞLU, IŞIN- K.K.T.C. / T.R.N.C.

6. BAĞIROV, VÜSAL – AZERBAYCAN.

7. CAN, ARYEN ÇAĞDAŞ, K.K.T.C/T.R.N.C.

8. CANNUR, YUSUF. K.K.T.C. / T.R.N.C.

9. CANBULAT, İLKER- K.K.T.C. / T.R.N.C.

10. CİHANGİR, MUSTAFA- K.K.T.C. / T.R.N.C.

11. ÇİZEL, SALİH MUSTAFA. – K.K.T.C. / T.R.N.C.

12. EMMİOĞLU, CEREN- K.K.T.C. / T.R.N.C.

13. EYYÜPLER, ZİYA- K.K.T.C. / T.R.N.C

14. ERŞAHİN, NEJLA. – TÜRKİYE.

15. INCEER, ARZU MEMMEDNEBİ. – AZERBAYCAN.

16. KARADAYI, GÜLSÜN – K.K.T.C. / T.R.N.C.

17. KERİMGİL, HATİCE. – K.K.T.C. / T.R.N.C.

18. KHATTAB, MOHAMMAD HASAN. – R.O.C-SYRIA / K.C. – SÜRİYE

19. MARKLUND, PETREA.K. – SWEDEN / İSVEÇ.

20. ÖZGEÇEN, PERVİN- K.K.T.C. / T.R.N.C.

21. ÖZKARAMAN, ZÜHRE. – K.K.T.C. / T.R.N.C.

22. ÖZTABAY, AYŞE. – K.K.T.C. / T.R.N.C.

23. ÖZTABAY, FATMA. – K.K.T.C. / T.R.N.C.

24. ÖZTUNÇ, HALİL- K.K.T.C. / T.R.N.C

25. RAHBARI, MOHAMMED. – İRAN /IRA

26. SCHOFIELD, PAM- UK

27. SOYTAÇ, EROL- K.K.T.C. / T.R.N.C.

28. ÜNYAYAR, SERPİL – K.K.T.C. / T.R.N.C.

29. UYSAL, SIDIKA – K.K.T.C/ T.R.N.C.

To see more pictures please visit my Facebook page.

