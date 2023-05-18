SECOND STORM IN TWO DAYS HITS ÇATALKÖY!

By Richard Beale…

Last Saturday (6th May 2023) a storm of biblical proportions forced the cancellation of the vital Düzkaya – Yeniboğaziçi match. Late on Monday after another storm hit the Nihat Bağcıer Stadium in the form goals, goals, and more goals.

Results: DÜZKAYA KOSK 0 YENİBOĞAZİÇİ DSK 7

Monday May 8 ; AKSA League 1: Nihat Bağcıer Stadium.

We came in our hundreds from Esentepe, the team, the Coaching staff, and supporters expecting and praying for a Düzkaya win to enable us to go into the Super League automatically and avoid the stress of the playoffs.

The Esentepe contingent probably outnumbered the home and visiting support but our hopes were dashed within a minute of the start when Yeniboğaziçi scored. The visitors were 3 up within 37 minutes, 4 up at the break, we were all in shock, many of the Esentepe support had left by then there was no way back for Düzkaya.

By the end of the match Yeniboğaziçi ace marksman TURGUT KAÇAR had helped himself to 5 goals, making him the “golden boot” of League 1 with 33 goals.

Both teams are managed and coached by two of the most respected individuals in local football with a wealth of experience, Düzkaya Hasan Topaloğlu and Yeniboğaziçi Kılıç Ali Kahraman.

I am especially pleased for Kılıç All, one of the nicest men in football, he was Esentepe Coach in season 2019-20, through Covid times, and then part of the 2021-22 season he was mainly responsible for introducing the many exciting youngsters in the current team. On Monday it was also his Birthday and what a way to celebrate it!

It was hard to believe that the playing surface 2 days ago was underwater forcing the cancellation of the match.

Straight from the kick-off Yeniboğazici winger SERHAT ÖZUğURLU using his speed ripped open the Duzkaya to put his side 1-0 up what a dream start they did not look back after that.

Never have I seen such a one-sided match it was at times “boys versus men”, every time they attacked Yeniboğaziçi looked like scoring and boy they did do just that.

Düzkaya employed strange tactics after the first goal went in they pushed up front defender Afün to bolster the attack, but that left them a man short at the back which the fast raiding wingers Serhat and Doğanalp time again ripped the flimsy defence to pieces.

Düzkaya have their own goalscoring machine Berkant Istanbul but he seemed to be playing in a deep-lying midfield role.

The TURGUT KANÇAR show started in the 36, 37, 45, and 53 minutes and finished in the 69th minute.

Substitute AHMET KUŞAF scored the 7th goal in the 81st minute.

By that time the majority of Düzkaya and Esentepe followers had long left the Stadium leaving the Yeniboğaziçi supporters to celebrate noisily. We congratulate Kılıç Ali and his team on their promotion and from an Esentepe point of view hope to see them again next season.

Esentepe now has the “stress” of the ‘playoffs” to face starting next Saturday. Yilmazköy did Esentepe a big favour yesterday in the other postponed League 1 match beating “playoff “ team Yalova 1-0.

The playoffs are different here of course, teams that finished 3rd, 4th, 5th, and 6th positions in the League start a “mini-league” starting with half the points they finished within the League season – complicated or what. Each team plays the other once at a neutral venue with Esentepe in pole position on 28 points, Düzkaya 26, Yalova 26, and Gençler Birliği on 25 points.

Esentepe’s first playoff match will be against DÜZKAYA on Saturday May 13, with kick-off at 4-30pm at Lefkoşa Şht Hüseyin Ruso Stadium. It will be a different Düzkaya team they will face, a team that is hurting and wanting revenge Esentepe will have to be on top of their game.

Immediately after the match Esentepe Coach Davut Kansu took his team back home for a training session – no Champagne yet! – he is a hard taskmaster who leaves nothing to chance.

To see more pictures please go to my Facebook page

Like this: Like Loading...