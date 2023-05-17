Rotary Club of Kyrenia Cosmopolitan received awards

EXCELLENCE IN SERVICE….

The Rotary Club of Kyrenia Cosmopolitan has received 6 Gold Awards for “Excellence in Service”…..

The awards were received at the Rotary Resolutions and Awards Ceremony at the 10th Rotary District 2452 Conference in Beirut, hosted by District Governor George Azar and his amazing team.

RCKC said: “We are extremely proud and honoured to have received 6 Gold Awards on “All areas of Rotary Service” for the year 2022-23. Our club has worked hard to achieve excellence and will continue to work with passion, dedication, and love, in Serving our community, locally, nationally, and internationally.”

