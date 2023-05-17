President Tatar Receives Stewart

President Ersin Tatar has received the Special Representative of the United Nations (UN) Secretary-General and Head of the UN Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus (UNFICYP), Colin Stewart, yesterday (16/05/2023). Tatar and Stewart made statements after the meeting, which lasted approximately one-and-a-half hours.

Tatar noted that Stewart, whom he met yesterday, had a similar meeting with the Greek Cypriot leader the previous day. Pointing out that there are currently elections in Türkiye and Greece, President Ersin Tatar said that there are some questions as to whether or not a new negotiation process will be initiated after the elections. Tatar added “We expressed our position 2 years ago in Geneva. Our new vision and understanding which is supported by Türkiye, is also expressed by their officials at the highest level in international platforms. This is a matter of sovereignty. In order for our existence in Cyprus to be sustained, for peace, tranquillity, and security, it is absolutely necessary for the two equal peoples to come to a lasting agreement to co-exist side by side. For this, sovereign equality and equal international status are essential. It is out of the question for us to enter into an official negotiation process until our sovereign equality and equal international status are recognized and reaffirmed.”

On his part, Stewart expressed his concerns that there are not many opportunities left for a solution to the Cyprus problem. Stating that the status quo will not remain the same, Stewart said: “Therefore, while there is a potential opportunity in front of us, we need to grab it with both hands. This is my message to Mr. Tatar and Mr. Christodoulidis.”

Source: TRNC Public Information Office

Like this: Like Loading...