Unicamp event on May 19, in Commemoration of Atatürk, Youth and Sports Day

May 17, 2023

Girne Municipality has organised an educational and entertainment event for university students as part of the 19 May Commemoration of Atatürk, Youth and Sports Day. The event, which will be held under the title of ‘UniCamp’ and will last for one day and will take place in Girne Municipality Nature Park. The event, will start at 13:00 on Friday, May 19, and continue until 20:00 on the same day. Registration for this event is now closed.

Free Event for 5 local Universities 

Students between the ages of 18-22 from 5 universities in the Kyrenia region, including the students of Arkın Creative Arts and Design University, Final International University, Girne American University, Girne University, and Cyprus Science University, are participating free of charge.  The event is preparing to offer special activities. Kolan British Hospital undertakes the health services of the ‘UniCamp’ event.  Within the spirit of 19 May Commemoration of Atatürk and Youth and Sports Day, ‘UniCamp’, students will live a day full of education and activities such as first aid in nature, yoga, and breathing exercises, team play activities, clay work, art activity, cake decorating, drone training.  At the end of the team races to be held, awards and presentations will be made. The students will finish the day with a DJ event. 

Camper Agreement

Girne Municipality Social Affairs Branch spokesman stated that the students who will participate on 19th May will sign a ‘camper contract’.  As part of this contract students are reminded to bring flasks, sports shoes, telephone, mosquito spray, and beach towels with them.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality

