Susie’s Quiz results for 4th April 2023 at the Diiva Restaurant

Readers mail ….

From Susie L Ford ….. Quiz mistress ….

Hello Readers,



It was a good night for Susie’s Quiz at the Diiva Restaurant, Esentepe on Thursday 4th April 2023 and although it was a little low on teams this week, we still all had a good time.

The rounds were Easy 5, Multiple Choice, Danger Zone, Table Top, Music Round, and the Letter Round which this week was King Charles 3rd, Bump, and EBP.

The results were:

1st All Mixed Up

2nd Joint Shebells & Foundations

And the famous Lemon went to Dunne N Dusted!

Thank you to Ali and his team for hosting us and looking after us so well and to Linda Lamb for all of her help .

And not forgetting our quizzers, thank you for joining us and please book your table with us for our next quiz, which are held every Thursday at Diiva Restaurant.

Keep Quizzing

Susie Q Xxxx

To see more pictures of our events please go to my Facebook page.



Joint 2nd The Shebells Joint 2nd The Foundations Dunne N Dusted Lemon loosers

Like this: Like Loading...