May 6, 2023

Readers mail ….
From Susie L Ford ….. Quiz mistress ….

Hello Readers,

It was a good night for Susie’s Quiz at the Diiva Restaurant, Esentepe on Thursday 4th April 2023 and although it was a little low on teams this week, we still all had a good time.

The rounds were Easy 5, Multiple Choice, Danger Zone, Table Top, Music Round, and the Letter Round which this week was King Charles 3rd, Bump, and EBP.

The results were:

  • 1st    All Mixed Up
  • 2nd   Joint Shebells & Foundations
  • And the famous Lemon went to Dunne N Dusted!

Thank you to Ali and his team for hosting us and looking after us so well  and to Linda Lamb for all of her help . 

And not forgetting our quizzers, thank you for joining us and please book your table with us for our next quiz, which are held every Thursday at Diiva Restaurant.

Keep Quizzing 

Susie Q Xxxx

To see more pictures of our events please go to my Facebook page

Joint 2nd The Shebells
Joint 2nd The Foundations
Dunne N Dusted Lemon loosers
If you like CyprusScene news and reviews your support will be much appreciated by buying a coffee

Tags:

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related News

Cyprus Turkish Airlines BOEING 720 – Welcome to Cyprus!

Cyprus Turkish Airlines BOEING 720 – Welcome to Cyprus!

May 5, 2023
Nothing is going to hurt you…. says Hüseyin Özinal

Nothing is going to hurt you…. says Hüseyin Özinal

May 5, 2023

You may have missed

Susie’s Quiz results for 4th April 2023 at the Diiva Restaurant

Susie’s Quiz results for 4th April 2023 at the Diiva Restaurant

May 6, 2023
Minister Ataoğlu attended 2023 Youth Capital of Turkic World

Minister Ataoğlu attended 2023 Youth Capital of Turkic World

May 6, 2023
18th Silk Cocoon Day organisors visited local primary schools

18th Silk Cocoon Day organisors visited local primary schools

May 5, 2023
Cyprus Turkish Airlines BOEING 720 – Welcome to Cyprus!

Cyprus Turkish Airlines BOEING 720 – Welcome to Cyprus!

May 5, 2023
TRNC admitted to TURKPA as an observer member

TRNC admitted to TURKPA as an observer member

May 5, 2023
Nothing is going to hurt you…. says Hüseyin Özinal

Nothing is going to hurt you…. says Hüseyin Özinal

May 5, 2023
Translate » to your language
%d bloggers like this: