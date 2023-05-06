TRNC Aksakal Delegation attended a Baku conference

The TRNC delegation consisting of Mr. İsmail Bozkurt and Mr. Osman Ertuğ, headed by Mr. Tansel Fikri, TRNC Member of the Council of Elders of the Organisation of Turkic States, participated in the conference entitled “Heydar Aliyev and the Contemporary Turkic World”.

The conference was organized in Baku on 2 May 2023 on the occasion of the 100th Anniversary of Azerbaijan’s national leader Heydar Aliyev upon the invitation of the Council of Elders of Azerbaijan.

In his speech at the conference, Fikri said that they will continue the honourable struggle for the registration and recognition of the sovereign equality and equal international status of the TRNC, that the reality of two States will sooner or later be recognized by the whole world, and that the observer membership of the TRNC in OTS and TURKPA will encourages them.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office

