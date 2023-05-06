Minister Ataoğlu attended 2023 Youth Capital of Turkic World

TRNC Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Tourism, Culture, Youth and Environment Fikri Ataoğlu attended the Opening Ceremony of Istanbul 2023 Youth Capital of the Turkic World held at the Atatürk Cultural Center in Istanbul on 4 May 2023. It was the first OTS event that the TRNC participated in as an observer member.

According to the information by the Ministry, Minister Ataoğlu made a speech at the Opening Ceremony of Istanbul 2023 Youth Capital of the Turkic World.



The Minister expressed his gratitude to the Republic of Türkiye which always supports TRNC under all circumstances and conditions.



Noting that the TRNC’s admission in the OTS as an observer member is an important motivation and excitement for the Turkish Cypriot people, Ataoğlu pointed out that the full membership of the TRNC to the Organisation of Turkic States will make a great contribution to the future hopes, motivation and opportunities of the TRNC people.



Ataoğlu stated that the event is important for the youth of the countries that speak the same language, have historical and cultural ties, but most importantly are connected to each other by spiritual ties, to come together in terms of recognising and understanding each other and creating economic value by acting together.



Minister of Youth and Sports of the Republic of Türkiye Mehmet Muharrem Kasapoğlu, Governor of İstanbul Ali Yerlikaya, Secretary General of the Organisation of Turkic States (OTS) Kubanicbek Ömüraliyev, Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan Indira Hajiyeva, Deputy Minister of Culture, Information, Sports and Youth Policy of Kyrgyzstan Marat Tagaev also attended the opening ceremony.

Source : TRNC Public Information Office

