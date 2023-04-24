FM Ertuğruloğlu: “We are waging a struggle for our honour”

April 24, 2023

Foreign Minister Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu made a statement to Baku TV, which has been filming a documentary in the TRNC on the Cyprus issue.

According to a subsequent press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Minister Ertuğruloğlu made a comprehensive assessment of the past and present of the Cyprus issue, relations with Azerbaijan, the observer membership to the Organisation of Turkic States and underlined that the Cyprus issue is a question of status.

Emphasizing that the Turkish Cypriots underwent untold suffering and persecution at the hands of the Greek Cypriots years before the ethnic cleansing campaign that had occurred in Bosnia and Herzegovina in the middle of Europe, Ertuğruloğlu said: “We were subjected to all kinds of atrocities; we did not surrender, and we did not succumb. We are waging a struggle for our honour with the support of Türkiye.”

Source: TRNC Public Information Office

