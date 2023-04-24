Local Football Fixtures For Weekend April 28,29 and 30

April 24, 2023

By Richard Beale….

The penultimate weekend of the season and plenty to play for promotion, relegation and play off places.

Most of the matches marked **** are what I consider are important matches, which are most of them this week.

ALL KİCK OFFS now 4-30pm, unless stated.

SL = Super League, L1 =League 1, BTM = BTM League

Fri Apr 28 Geçitkale GSK BTM Miracle Demirhan SK**** Girne 20 Temmuz Mete Adanır Stadium. BTM League 1 Play Off Final kick off 7-00pm
Sat Apr 29 Mağusa Türk Gücü SL Yenicamı AK**** Famağusta Dr Fazıl Küçük Stadium
Sat Apr 29 Türk Ocak SL Doğan Türk Birliği**** Girne 20 Temmuz Mete Adanır Stadium.
Sat Apr 29 Gönyeli SK SL Hamitköy ŞHSK**** Gönyeli Stadium
Sat Apr 29 Çetinkaya TSK SL Yonpaş Dumlupınar TSK**** Lefkoşa Atatürk Stadium
Sat Apr 29 CB Gençik Gücü SL Göçmenköy İYSK**** Lefkoşa Şht Hüseyin Ruso Stadium
Sun Apr 30 Küçük Kaymaklı SL Mesarya SK Lefkoşa Şht Hüseyin Ruso Stadium
Sun Apr 30 Esentepe KKSK L1 Düzkaya KOSK**** Esentepe Erdal Barut Stadium
Sun Apr 30 Girne Halk Evi L1 Dortyöl SK**** Girne 20 Temmuz Mete Adanır Stadium.
Sun Apr 30 Lapta TBSK L1 Yeniboğaziçi DSK**** Lapta Şht Şevket Kadir Stadium
Sun Apr 30 Baf Ülkü Yurdu L1 M. Yilmazköy SK**** Güzelyurt Üner Berkalp Stadium
Sun Apr 30 Unimar Maraş GSK L1 Binatlı YSK Famağusta Maraş Necip Halil Kartal Stadium.

 

