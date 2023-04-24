Local Football Fixtures For Weekend April 28,29 and 30
By Richard Beale….
The penultimate weekend of the season and plenty to play for promotion, relegation and play off places.
Most of the matches marked **** are what I consider are important matches, which are most of them this week.
ALL KİCK OFFS now 4-30pm, unless stated.
SL = Super League, L1 =League 1, BTM = BTM League
|Fri Apr 28
|Geçitkale GSK
|BTM
|Miracle Demirhan SK****
|Girne 20 Temmuz Mete Adanır Stadium. BTM League 1 Play Off Final kick off 7-00pm
|Sat Apr 29
|Mağusa Türk Gücü
|SL
|Yenicamı AK****
|Famağusta Dr Fazıl Küçük Stadium
|Sat Apr 29
|Türk Ocak
|SL
|Doğan Türk Birliği****
|Girne 20 Temmuz Mete Adanır Stadium.
|Sat Apr 29
|Gönyeli SK
|SL
|Hamitköy ŞHSK****
|Gönyeli Stadium
|Sat Apr 29
|Çetinkaya TSK
|SL
|Yonpaş Dumlupınar TSK****
|Lefkoşa Atatürk Stadium
|Sat Apr 29
|CB Gençik Gücü
|SL
|Göçmenköy İYSK****
|Lefkoşa Şht Hüseyin Ruso Stadium
|Sun Apr 30
|Küçük Kaymaklı
|SL
|Mesarya SK
|Lefkoşa Şht Hüseyin Ruso Stadium
|Sun Apr 30
|Esentepe KKSK
|L1
|Düzkaya KOSK****
|Esentepe Erdal Barut Stadium
|Sun Apr 30
|Girne Halk Evi
|L1
|Dortyöl SK****
|Girne 20 Temmuz Mete Adanır Stadium.
|Sun Apr 30
|Lapta TBSK
|L1
|Yeniboğaziçi DSK****
|Lapta Şht Şevket Kadir Stadium
|Sun Apr 30
|Baf Ülkü Yurdu
|L1
|M. Yilmazköy SK****
|Güzelyurt Üner Berkalp Stadium
|Sun Apr 30
|Unimar Maraş GSK
|L1
|Binatlı YSK
|Famağusta Maraş Necip Halil Kartal Stadium.