April 25, 2023

NOC sends letter of protest to UN

On the anniversary of the separate and simultaneous referenda on the Annan Plan, the TRNC National Olympics Committee (NOC) yesterday (24/04/2023) had presented a letter to a UN official to be forwarded to the United Nations organs and permanent members of the Security Council as a reaction to restrictions that continue to be imposed on the Turkish Cypriots in the field of sports.

In addition to the TRNC National Olympic Committee Board of Directors who came together to deliver the letter at the Ledra Palace Border Gate, some sports federation officials, trainers, and students in the country were also present.

A banner reading “Turkish Cypriots, shackled in life, shackled in sports… why?” depicting a picture of the Olympic logo as handcuffs was placed at the entrance to the buffer zone. The athletes also wore T-shirts with the same inscription.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office

