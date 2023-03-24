CyprusScene.com online Enewspaper Issue 261 has arrived

By Chris Elliott….

Hello, my friends, I would like to welcome you to our latest CyprusScene e-newspaper and apologise that we were unable to bring this to you last week.

We have been very busy not only publishing news and reviews but also making it and we completed and published a video interview with The British Residents’ Society and Stephen Day about the progress of the UK Government lobbying campaign calling for recognition of the TRNC which has attracted high viewings.

We thank our contributors for their continued support in helping make CyprusScene an interesting and entertaining publication and we look forward to receiving more news and reviews as early as possible so we can share them with our readers and followers worldwide.

