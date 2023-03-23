CyprusScene 18th March video review from the TRNC

Hello, my friends, my name is Chris Elliott and I would like to welcome you to our latest CyprusScene review from Northern Cyprus and apologise that we were unable to bring you our e-newspaper last week.

We have been very busy not only publishing news and reviews but also making it and we completed and published a video interview with The British Residents’ Society and Stephen Day about the progress of the UK Government lobbying campaign calling for recognition of the TRNC which has attracted high viewings.

To hear more from our news and reviews channel, please play the video below:

As we have been making these video reviews we looked back at our YouTube video channel and were surprised and delighted at the high level of plays many of them had received so we published a review article to help promote “Chris Elliott brings CyprusScene videos” channel on YouTube to grow our viewers and subscribers.

