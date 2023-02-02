Susie’s Big Music Quiz 31st January results at Diiva Restaurant

Readers mail ….

Susie L Ford …. Quiz Master ….

Hello readers,

We had another great night for Sumarts January BIG Music Quiz at Diivas Restaurant in Esentepe on 30th January 2023 and again, the heavens opened but it didn’t stop you lovely lot of quizzers from joining us and also enjoying the lovely big open fire that kept us all snug and warm!

The rounds were, Tabletop, TV, Male Names, 1970s, Body Parts, Transport and the Big 20!

The results were.

1st The Shebells ( who won by ½ a point)!

2nd Dunne N Dusted

3rd Heres Johnny

And the Famous Lemon went to Who let the dogs out!

We had lovely food, good service and enjoyed the warm and great atmosphere that was Diiva so thank you to Ali and his team and you quizzers for joining us.

The next BIG Music Quiz will be in February on a date to be arranged so watch my Facebook page for the latest news.

So, folks thats it and just keep quizzing and stay warm!

Susie Q Xxxx

