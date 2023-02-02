A Scrappy Match But Esentepe Take The Points!

By Richard Beale….

Esentepe enjoyed a rare win at the Girne 20 Tammuz Mete Adanır Stadium in a very scrappy affair but more importantly took the 3 points to move them into 6th place and a promotion playoff spot.

Results: GİRNE HALK EVİ SK 0 ESENTEPE KKSK 3

Sunday January 29, 2023: AKSA League 1 : Girne 20 Tammuz Mete Adanır Stadium.

Esentepe completed the “double” over GHE in a match that for 60 minutes was disappointing and poor entertainment for the modest crowd.

GHE were awful but they had in their Nigerian midfield player ARDA OLAGOKE the best footballer on display, his class showed throughout he just had no support from his fellow teammates.

Esentepe were a little better they had a valid excuse hit by injuries to key personnel, hit by yellow card suspensions also hit by internal club disciplinary suspension. The replacement bench included 4 teenagers without first team experience and 2 players injured, who had no chance of playing.

Esentepe Coach Davut Kansu once again has done wonders with such a limited squad and resources, to be in a top 6 position is a remarkable achievement.

It was a very scrappy opening 20 minutes with only a half chance falling to Esentepe midfield player Tuğra shooting wide following a breakaway.

As the first half wore on Esentepe looking the more dangerous but with both goalkeepers having very little to do.

Summing up the first half, two evenly matched sides, final ball and crosses letting both teams down. Referee Mustafa Öztugay having a superb match, often playing the advantage rule.

Esentepe central defender Şenol was having a solid match at the back.

HALF TIME SCORE : 0-0

The opening 15 minutes of the second half carried on in the same fashion, even stevens but lacking quality.

Esentepe took the lead in the 63rd minute following a quickly taken thrown in by Tuğra on the left finding an unmarked MELİH RAHMAN NİSANÇI who had time to turn, control the ball and shoot in, to record his first League goal since signing recently from Turkey. 0-1

MELİH NİŞANCI about to score his first goal for Esentepe. MAHMUT’S superb lob evades GHE goalkeeper Feyyaz.

65 minutes and Esentepe increased their lead with a rare goal from MAHMUT İZOĞLU, in fact it was a gem. Mahmut won a tackle in his own half on the right carried on a few yards, saw that the GHE goalkeeper Feyyaz was off his line and tried an audacious chip must be around 40 yards out, the ball just brushed the goalkeepers outstretched fingertips and carried on into the net – it was premeditated , it was not a cross – superb 0-2.

A game that at times was mediocre at times had suddenly burst into life.

Esentepe nearly scored a third goal in the 77th minute, Semih broke away on the left and his cross to the near post saw substitute Mustafa Soytürk hitting the right hand post.

The third Esentepe goal came in the 80th minute when Melih fed EMRE MUTLU who went on to squeeze the ball past a GHE defender and goalkeeper Feyyaz. 0-3

With the match as good as over Coach Davut introduced two youngsters 15 year old DİNÇER KARAL and 18 year old MAHMUT ŞEN to give just a taste of first team football.

FULL TİME SCORE – 0-3.

SUMMİNG UP

It was a funny old game, poor quality for most of it, too many misplaced passes and crosses, both teams lacking someone who could inject a bit of pace into it.

GHE, ARDA OLAGOKE was the most skilful player on show, deserves to be playing in a higher League or a better team.

For Esentepe they are fortunate to have two human dynamo’s in their team, TUĞRA KILIÇ works his socks off in a defensive midfield role and likewise EMRE MUTLU is full of energy in his attacking midfield role. SEMIH ARSLAN also I thought put in a good shift working hard on the flanks.

Esentepe Man of the Match – ŞENOL HACIOĞLU he didn’t put a foot wrong all through the match and as dependable and solid.

ESENTEPE TEAM: Osmond (gk) : Mahmut İzoğlu, Devran, ŞENOL, Emek (c) : Tuğra : Emre (Dinçer 90), Salih (Hüseyin 72), Ege Can (Mustafa 72) : Semih (Mahmut Şen 90) : Melih (Okan 85).

Esentepe replacements not used : Ulaş (gk), Deniz, Nersin, Atakan.

GIRNE HALK EVI: Feyyaz (gk) : Mehmet Korkmaz, Mahmut, ARDA, Yaşar, Mustafa (Hüseyin 80), Mehmet Erfinike (Batuhan 46), Ahmet © (Cenkay 46), Halil (Kayra 68), Tahir (Erdi 68), Tunahan.

Yellow cards: Deniz (Esentepe),

Referee – Mustafa Öztugay had a super match.

