Top of the Table Clash Ends in a Draw

By Richard Beale…

Predictably the clash between 1st and 2nd place teams ended in a draw a result that before the kick off both teams would have settled for. I think that Kaplıca would be the most disappointed of the two teams taking the lead in the 80th minute but failing to hold onto it.

Result: DEM’S CON ÇANAKKALE TSK 1 KAPLICA KARADENIZ 61 SK 1

Saturday January 28 : Iktisatbank BTM League 1 Red Group : Famağusta Muharrem Döveç Stadium.

It’s always pleasant to visit Çanakkale there always is a warm welcome as there is from the travelling Kaplıca supporters. As expected with this top of the table clash a good crowd was present, the match didn’t disappoint though it lacked quality, there was plenty of effort and endeavour but it wasn’t a classic.

Both teams cancelled each other out, both teams had chances but failed to take them, both goalkeepers surprisingly were under employed.

The match cried out for someone to put their foot on the ball, to have vision to make the telling pass, instead it was frantic at times with the ball being like a hot potato. Saying that it still was a match that kept you on your toes, the expectation was there even if it disappointed at times.

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS :

5 mins: A long free kick from the right by Çanakale Hicabi was met at the far post by their Captain Yunus who headed across goal where Tolga headed just wide.

29 mins: A long free kick taken by Aziz on the left found an unmarked Sertaç who headed wide from a good position.

KaplIca were relying on using the speed of İbrahim Çelik and many of a long ball saw the Kaplıca forward trying his hardest to get on the end of it.

45 +2 mins: Hicabi put over a good cross to the far post where Yunus smashed a first time volley that brought a good save from the Kaplıca goalkeeper Yasin pushing the ball over for a corner.

HALF TIME : 0-0

20 EREN KANDEMİR heads Çanakkale equaliser. DENİZ SERT heads Kaplıca into the lead

Çanakkale started the half well putting Kaplıca on the back foot.

47 mins: A Hakan corner from the left was headed over the bar by Mustafa Gök from a good position.

The match continue like a tennis match with no side being unable to retain possession. However from the 60th minute Kaplıca started enjoying their best spell of the match, having possession and territory.

79 mins: A quick throw in from Emre, saw Deniz on the right send in a low cross just in front of the inrushing Ibrahim.

80 mins: Kaplıca pressure finally paid off following a Ekrem Çakıral corner that was headed in at the near post by their top scorer DENİZ SERT. Deniz surprisingly had not started the match but quickly made his presence felt. 0-1

Kaplıca however disappointedly failed to hold on to their lead when the match seemed to be in the bag.

87 mins: A Faruk corner from the left was headed home by EREN KANDEMİR, poor defending by Kaplıca.

90 mins: Çanakkale Mustafa Gök was sent off harshly I thought after a clash of boots with Deniz.

ÇANAKKALE “Man of the Match”, HİCABİ DEMİR showed class and was behind most of his teams moves.

KAPLICA “Man of the Match” SERTAÇ AVŞAR defended well dependable at the back.

Referee: Huseyin Özkan – handled the match well, got most decisions right.

Like this: Like Loading...