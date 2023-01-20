TRNC FM Ertuğruloğlu met with OTS Secretary General Ömüraliyev  

January 20, 2023

Foreign Minister Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu met Secretary General of the Organization of Turkish States (TDT) Kubaniçbek Ömüraliyev

Foreign Minister Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu has paid a visit to İstanbul and met with Kubaniçbek Ömüraliyev, the Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), in his office. The visit is the first high-level visit by the TRNC officials to the OTS Secretary General and the Secretariat.

During his courtesy visit to the newly appointed Secretary General, Minister Ertuğruloğlu expressed his contentment that our country has taken the place it deserves in the Turkish World, also stating that in the new period, our Ministry will do its part to ensure the cooperation and dialogue in every field between our country and the OTS continues to increase.

As it will be remembered, our country was accepted into the organization with its constitutional name, the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, as the third Observer Member State after Hungary and Turkmenistan, at the 9th OTS Summit Meeting held in Samarkand, Uzbekistan on 11 November 2022, since then we have actively participated in the meetings, events and activities of the organization after the said date.

Observer Membership of the Organization of Turkic States, after the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the Organization of Economic Cooperation, is the third representation gained by our country within the international organizations.

Foreign Minister Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu will returned home on the 18th January after completing his meetings in Istanbul.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office

Tags:

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related News

TRNC Prime Minister Üstel visited Ankara for important meetings

TRNC Prime Minister Üstel visited Ankara for important meetings

January 20, 2023
TRNC Department of Antiquities and Museums Condemns UNFICYP  

TRNC Department of Antiquities and Museums Condemns UNFICYP  

January 19, 2023

You may have missed

Paraya Hair, No to Money a Dramatic Comedy

Paraya Hair, No to Money a Dramatic Comedy

January 20, 2023
TRNC FM Ertuğruloğlu met with OTS Secretary General Ömüraliyev  

TRNC FM Ertuğruloğlu met with OTS Secretary General Ömüraliyev  

January 20, 2023
TRNC Prime Minister Üstel visited Ankara for important meetings

TRNC Prime Minister Üstel visited Ankara for important meetings

January 20, 2023
TRNC Department of Antiquities and Museums Condemns UNFICYP  

TRNC Department of Antiquities and Museums Condemns UNFICYP  

January 19, 2023
Ersin Tatar’s condolences sent on the passing of Badara Alieu Joof

Ersin Tatar’s condolences sent on the passing of Badara Alieu Joof

January 19, 2023
Girne Mayor Announces Road Traffic And Safety Measures

Girne Mayor Announces Road Traffic And Safety Measures

January 19, 2023
Translate » to your language
%d bloggers like this: