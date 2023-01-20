TRNC Prime Minister Üstel visited Ankara for important meetings

The President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Vice President Fuat Oktay met with the TRNC Prime Minister Ünal Üstel, who travelled to Ankara for official visits.

In a statement released after his meeting with Prime Minister Üstel, Vice President Oktay stated that the Prime Minister and his government partners, who were received by Erdoğan, discussed the projects carried out in cooperation between Türkiye and the TRNC and also the developments in the political and economic fields.



Oktay said that the Prime Minister and his delegation once again expressed their pleasure with the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus becoming a member of the Organization of Turkic States with its official name and stated that the establishment of friendship groups for the member countries of the Organization of Turkic States in the TRNC Assembly is very meaningful.

Stating that a solution is possible with the acknowledgement of the sovereign equality and equal international status of the Turkish Cypriot People, Oktay added “We, as Turkey, fully support this vision of the TRNC”.

It was also stated that they will continue to do their best for the continuation of hydrocarbon activities in the Eastern Mediterranean on the basis of international law, Oktay said that they will continue to support the work carried out by the TRNC government to revive Maraş.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office



