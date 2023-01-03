Güzelyurt starts the New Year with a beach clean up

We are now in a New Year of hope and desire for progress and it was good to see that our good friend, Diana Suyunshalina posted the latest news of a beach cleaning operation which is so important if we are to control and improve our environment.

Dear friends,

We are happy to announce that we have a new team in Güzelyurt.

Last week, two of our friends Lidia and Rais decided to clean the Aphrodite beach in Güzelyurt. We posted on Facebook about cleaning but we had no idea about how many people would attend and we were so happy when 15 people joined our clean up event.

Now we have a new international team in Güzelyurt who speak Turkish, English and Russian.

Friends who want to join our Güzelyurt team in the future, please join our chat on Whatsapp

