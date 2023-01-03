January 3, 2023

By Ralph Kratzer (TFR)….

It’s been a busy year for TFR – The Foreign Residents in the TRNC, so it’s nice to take time out and to be together as reported by our Events Manager Pamela Tschersich which was published in a recent newsletter to our members.“Thank you to the members who attended our annual Glögg Event at the Bluesong on Friday 16th December 2022.

 Keeping up with tradition our TFR members brought along festive nibbles which were shared and enjoyed along with extremely tasty Glögg (Scandinavian mulled wine) which was brewed by our Chairman Horst Gutowski

Ayse Tümsoy from the local Alsancak school along with some of her committee members were invited to attend the event to receive our donation from our Christmas Dinner and Dance of 11.000 TL!  This will be added to their funds to help them with their ongoing project of making a recreation and sporting area with different activity stations in their outside area…

This project has been under construction since the school had some land donated from the Alsancak Belediye for their children play ground…”

Best wishes

Pamela

For more news of TFR – The Foreign Residents in the TRNC go to our Facebook page

 

 

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related News

ARUCAD Webinar Entitled “Consumer Electronics Design”

ARUCAD Webinar Entitled “Consumer Electronics Design”

December 21, 2022
Great Interest in Turkish Courses at Girne Social Centre

Great Interest in Turkish Courses at Girne Social Centre

December 6, 2022

You may have missed

TFR Glögg Event at the Bluesong Restaurant, Lapta

TFR Glögg Event at the Bluesong Restaurant, Lapta

January 3, 2023
Güzelyurt starts the New Year with a beach clean up

Güzelyurt starts the New Year with a beach clean up

January 3, 2023
Susie’s Quiz results for 29th December at the Diiva Restaurant

Susie’s Quiz results for 29th December at the Diiva Restaurant

January 2, 2023
Local Football Fixtures For Weekend January 7/8

Local Football Fixtures For Weekend January 7/8

January 1, 2023
President Ersin Tatar and First Lady Sibel Tatar’s press reception

President Ersin Tatar and First Lady Sibel Tatar’s press reception

January 1, 2023
End of the Year Seasonal Cheer for Esentepe

End of the Year Seasonal Cheer for Esentepe

January 1, 2023
%d bloggers like this: