TFR Glögg Event at the Bluesong Restaurant, Lapta

It’s been a busy year for TFR – The Foreign Residents in the TRNC, so it’s nice to take time out and to be together as reported by our Events Manager Pamela Tschersich which was published in a recent newsletter to our members.“Thank you to the members who attended our annual Glögg Event at the Bluesong on Friday 16th December 2022.

Keeping up with tradition our TFR members brought along festive nibbles which were shared and enjoyed along with extremely tasty Glögg (Scandinavian mulled wine) which was brewed by our Chairman Horst Gutowski

Ayse Tümsoy from the local Alsancak school along with some of her committee members were invited to attend the event to receive our donation from our Christmas Dinner and Dance of 11.000 TL! This will be added to their funds to help them with their ongoing project of making a recreation and sporting area with different activity stations in their outside area…

This project has been under construction since the school had some land donated from the Alsancak Belediye for their children play ground…”

