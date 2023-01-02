Susie’s Quiz results for 29th December at the Diiva Restaurant

Readers mail ….

From Susie L Ford …..

Quiz mistress ….

Hello Readers,



Thursday 29th December was the last quiz of the year of the year at Diiva restaurant in Esentepe and it was a great night which we will remember for all the fun we had with some great people..

We were served with lovey food and the restaurant had a great atmosphere being so well decorated and was nice and warm.

The rounds were Easy 5, Multiple Choice, Tabletop, Music Round, Letters Round which this week was 2022, Danger Zone, Bump and Nominate.

The results were:



1st Tyke That

2nd Here We Are Again Old Gits

3rd Dunne N Dusted

4th Shebells

5th Heres Johnny

And the Famous Lemon went to the Foundations.

Thank you Linda and Lea for all of your help and to Ali and his team for their hard work, lovely food and service which is always first class.

We will be returning for another quiz on Thursday the 26th of January 2023 starting at 7 30pm. Look out for more news on my Facebook page for dates and times and please book your table with us for what is known as the BEST quiz on the island.

Happy New Year to you all again.

Susie Q Xxxx

2nd Here We Go Again With The Old Gits 3rd Dunne N Dusted The Foundations with their Lemon

Like this: Like Loading...