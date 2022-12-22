CyprusScene.com online Enewspaper Issue 251 has arrived

By Chris Elliott….

CyprusScene weekly online newspaper is a little late this week due to some fantastic projects developing which we have had to attend to.



We have been creating a video interview with the British Residents Society to help and promote their lobbying campaign to the UK Government through which hopefully, many thousands of UK citizens will be asking that the people residing in the TRNC are treated fairly and as equals to other people living outside Northern Cyprus.

We will be publishing and sharing this news and review within the next few days. .

We thank our contributors for their continued support in helping make CyprusScene an interesting and entertaining publication and we look forward to receiving more news and reviews as early as possible so we can share them with our readers and followers worldwide.

Issue 251 is now complete and you can download your free PDF file of this week’s e-newspaper by clicking here:

Download Now!

