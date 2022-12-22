CyprusScene weekly video review for 17th December 2022

December 23, 2022

Hello, my friends, my name is Chris Elliott and I would like to welcome you to our latest CyprusScene weekly news and reviews video from Northern Cyprus which is a little late this week due to some fantastic projects developing.

First of all, I have been creating a video interview with the British Residents Society to help and promote their lobbying campaign to the UK Government through which hopefully, many thousands of UK citizens will be asking that the people residing in the TRNC are treated fairly and as equals to other people living outside Northern Cyprus.

We will be publishing and sharing this news and review within the next few days and in the meanwhile, you can see and hear more of our news and reviews in the video below.  

