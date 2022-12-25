Let’s lobby the UK Government for change together with the BRS

Hello, my name is Chris Elliott and I would like to talk about an issue in Northern Cyprus which is very close to my heart and I want to try and encourage as many people as possible to lend their support to help lobby the British Government to lift its restrictions on the Turkish Cypriots and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.

At my age, the prospect of travelling to the UK with linked air flights through Turkey which will entails lengthy time delays and unnecessary physical discomfort is unreasonable and only requires the UK to accept again touch down flights of around 60 minutes in Turkey on flights to and from the UK to Ercan airport in the TRNC which in the past was bearable and less time consuming. Better still, direct flights UK to the TRNC should be allowed

Ok, people may say why don’t you travel from Larnaca or Paphos airports in the south of Cyprus, but this would entail more traveling time plus South Cyprus restrictions since UK citizens are no longer treated fairly since the UK Brexit when travelling through what is another country.

In the past I have supported many attempts to be part of UK government lobbying campaigns but this has not been successful as they were simply online UK Gov petitions which demand ridiculous numbers of signatures and were no more than a means of blocking people from demanding fairness and people being treated equally.

So now it’s time for change and my guest is Hakan Redif from the British Residents’ Society in the TRNC who are spearheading a lobbying campaign for all registered UK citizens either in the TRNC or wherever to demand fairness and justice from the UK government and this is what we discussed in the following video we made together.

Like this: Like Loading...