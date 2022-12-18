Susie’s Big Music Quiz 21st November results at Diiva Restaurant

Readers mail ….

Susie L Ford …. Quiz Master ….

Hello readers,

It was a brilluiant night for Susie’s Big Music Christmas Quiz at the Diiva Restaurant, Esentepe on Monday 12th December 2022 with old friends and quizzers joining us for some great Christmas fun.

The Diiva Restaurant was fabulously decorated for Christmas and lovely and warm and they served really nice food with great service!

The rounds for our quiz were mostly Christmas themed and included A Tabletop, Michael Bublé, Carols, Films, Xmas Number 1’s, Name that Tune and the Big 20!

The results were ,

1 st Dunne N Dusted

2nd Here’s Johnny

3rd Joint Who Let The Dogs Out and Tyke That

The Famous Lemon went to the Fork Handles!

Thank you to Ali Raza and his team for looking after us so well and also to Kath Gardner for her help which is always appreciated.



So, thank you all again for joining us in your Christmas hats and making it such a fun and memorable occasion.

To all our quizzers for joining us throughout the year at the big music quizzes, thank you and we will be returning next year, with a monthly music quiz on Mondays, so please watch my Facebook page for future dates !

Merry Xmas

Susie Q Xxxx

