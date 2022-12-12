SuMart’s Karaoke at Hati’s Café on 10th December 2022

December 12, 2022

Readers mail ….
From Susie L Ford….

We had another fantastic night for SuMart’s Karaoke at Hati’s Cafe, Esentepe on Friday 10th December 2022 with lots of eager singers wanting to enjoy the evening and entertain us.

Hati looked after us so well having cooked and served, homemade mushroom soup with bread, salad with chicken shish which so enjoyable and tasty as always with the meals she serves .

We had great atmosphere tonight, and it was warm and cosy warm with a log burner flickering in the background and there was excellent singing too !

Thank you, Hati, for everything and to you wonderful people that joined us and to those who gave their all with their singing. 

Susie Q Xxxx

 

 

